The red traffic light at Stratford's children's bike park is popular, but what about life under the Covid red traffic light?

The red traffic light at Stratford's children's bike park is popular, but what about life under the Covid red traffic light?

As Stratford, along with the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand moves back to life under the red traffic light Covid-19 setting, district mayor Neil Volzke says it's important people follow the rules and stay safe.

"The arrival of Omicron in the country was always inevitable and now it is here we must be extra vigilant in trying to minimise the spread."

We are told vaccination is the best defence against the virus, says Neil, and he is pleased the district will have an extra clinic in the area next week.

The Stratford War Memorial Hall will host a vaccination clinic from Wednesday , February 2, to Sunday, February 6, between noon and 7pm daily, he says.

"This means people will have the opportunity to get themselves vaccinated if they haven't already, or get their booster shot if eligible, to help protect themselves against the virus.

"Following the huge success of the vaccination clinics last year it seems logical to provide a similar event gain now. I am pleased the Health Board has agreed and we can provide this large scale opportunity locally for people to get vaccinated in Stratford. I welcome the clinic and encourage people to come along."

The clinic will also administer the paediatric Pfizer dose, he says.

"I encourage parents and caregivers to take their children to get vaccinated, and if anyone has questions about the vaccine they can talk to the health care professionals at that clinic, or at their own GP surgery or one of the pharmacies in town."

Bookings are encouraged for the clinic he says, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

"People can also book their vaccine at Avon Medical Centre, Stratford Pharmacy or Mackays Pharmacy of course, and I am pleased to see many people have already taken the opportunity to get vaccinated over recent weeks."

Life under the red light setting isn't the same as a lockdown, says Neil.

Facilities such as the library and i-Site centre, as well as the swimming pool are open, as is the Percy Thomson Gallery. People can still access the transfer station and the council service centre as well.

"People will need to follow the protocols in place, such as social distancing and wearing a face covering. I encourage people to look at the Stratford Council website for the most up to date information at any time.

"It's important people remember to support each other, and also support our local businesses, who are still operating under the red light rules and still need our support. Together we can weather this storm."