A series of pop-up vaccination clinics are taking place across the region over the next two weeks. Photo / file

A series of pop-up vaccination clinics are taking place across the region over the next two weeks. Photo / file

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) has reported two more Covid-19 cases in Taranaki today, bringing the region's total number of active cvases to 10.

Both of the new cases are household contacts of the case the TDHB announced on Sunday and are linked to the Northland cluster. All three cases are isolating in Hāwera.

A difference in cut-off-times means today's Ministry of Health 1pm update included the case reported by the TDHB on Sunday in the numbers, while today's two cases will be included in tomorrow's official numbers.

Locations of interest in the region include Z Hāwera and Pak'nSave Hāwera, both on Wednesday, January 26.

The TDHB says Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples as as expected given the actove cases in the region. Positive Covid-19 detections in samples were reported in Hāwera from samples taken on February 1 and 2, and in New Plymouth on February 3. The TDHB says these results were as expected with active cases in these locations. There has been no detection of Covid-19 in wastewater in the samples taken on February 2 for Eltham, Kaponga, Mania, Opunake, Patea, Stratford and Waverley.

A series of vaccination pop-up clinics is scheduled to take place in a range of Taranaki towns over the next two weeks. These clinics are walk-ins, meaning no bookings are taken, or needed. All clinics run from noon to 6pm.

Pop-up clinics

Tuesday, February 8: Patea, Hunter Shaw Building

Wednesday, February 9: Eltham, Town Hall

Thursday, February 10: Inglewood, TET Stadium

Friday, February 11: Inglewood, TET Stadium

Monday, February 14: Rahotu, Domain Rugby Club

Tuesday, February 15: Kaponga, Town Hall

Wednesday, February 16: Bell Block, Fred Tucker Hall

Thursday, February 17: Okato, Hempton Hall