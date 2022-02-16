There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki today. Photo / file

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Taranaki today, bringing the region's total number of active cases to 20.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says all nine of today's cases are located in North Taranaki.

Seven of the nine are known contacts of current cases while the other two people are currently unlinked. All of the new cases are isolating and contract tracing is in progress to determine any links or locations of interest in Taranaki.

Of the total number of the region's 20 cases, 18 are in the north, two in the south and none in central Taranaki.

There are currently no new locations of interest in the region, but people are advised to keep checking the locations of interest website for updates.

362 tests were completed in Taranaki yesterday and 1044 vaccinations were administered. 61 per cent of the eligible population of Taranaki has now had their booster shot and 29 per cent of tamariki have had their first vaccination dose.