Several South Taranaki swimming pools have had to close after a lifeguard tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Unsplash

Several South Taranaki swimming pools have had to close after a lifeguard tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Unsplash

Several South Taranaki swimming pools have had to close today after a lifeguard tested positive for Covid-19.

The Hāwera Aquatic Centre, and Kaponga, Manaia, Eltham and Rawhitiroa community summer pools will all be closed until further notice.

Group manager of community and infrastructure services Fiona Aitken says the Hāwera Aquatic Centre, where the lifeguard and a close contact worked, will be cleaned and all staff will be tested.

"If you or your children visited the Hāwera Aquatic Centre over Saturday 19, Sunday 20 or Monday 21 February, please monitor your health and get tested if you have cold or flu symptoms or if you have been a close contact. If you are unsure what you need to do, contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice."

Aitken says due to the number of staff having to self-isolate and wait for test results, most of the free community summer pools will also be closed for the next few days because there are not enough staff available to operate them.

Pātea and Waverley pools remain open.

"The council has been preparing for this eventuality across all its facilities and is following all Ministry of Health protocols. We will do our best to keep as many of our pools open for as long as possible, but our priority is keeping our staff and the community safe," she says.