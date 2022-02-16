Kane Fabish, who at 19 is the youngest Relay for Life Taranaki committee member, and Lisa Grigg are ready to Relay their Way this year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Kane Fabish, who at 19 is the youngest Relay for Life Taranaki committee member, and Lisa Grigg are ready to Relay their Way this year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A red traffic light doesn't mean stop when it comes to the Covid traffic light settings and fundraising opportunities, says Lisa Grigg.

Lisa is the fundraising and events coordinator for the Taranaki branch of the Cancer Society, and until a few weeks ago she was busy planning the annual Relay For Life event in the region.

That work changed earlier this month, however, when the decision was made to put Relay for Life events across Aotearoa New Zealand on hold this year in the midst of the Omicron outbreak. The decision to put a halt to the physical event doesn't mean fundraising is also cancelled however, says Lisa.

"While Relay for Life itself is unable to safely go ahead under the current national red light setting, an alternative 'Relay your Way' event means people can still fundraise for the society and it comes with the added bonus participants can do it when they want, with whom they want, and where they want."

Lisa says despite the change, she and her team haven't reduced their fundraising target of $150,000.

"We love a challenge, and the need for those funds is still there, and we believe people will still get involved and do everything they can to help us reach that target this year."

In fact, Lisa's optimistic the adapted event will bring more positives than negatives.

"It actually opens up fundraising opportunities rather than takes them away, as this year participants don't have to walk or run a set course, but rather can choose to do just about anything in the name of fundraising, and they aren't tied to a location or a set date either."

People can choose to read, play an instrument, roller skate, cycle, run, walk, swim or just about anything they can think of for Relay your Way, and Lisa is looking forward to hearing about some of the quirkier ways people decide to do their bit for the fundraiser this year, she says.

"People can enter as teams or individuals so schools could do spelling bees, readathons or singalongs if they wanted, or they could have pupil versus teacher relay races or basketball games, rest homes could consider holding a movie marathon or card and board game ones, it really is a case of anything goes."

While participants can hold their 12-hour event any day of March, Lisa says there are plenty of great reasons to tune into the Taranaki Cancer Society's social media on March 26.

"That was the date this year's Relay for Life event was going to take place, and our team is doing plenty of work to make sure that date is memorable this year. We will have lots of the traditional parts of the Taranaki Relay for Life event taking place online this year, from the various ceremonies through to the fun competitions that always get lots of entries such as the dance-off and Relay Idol events."

The dance-off and idol winners will be decided and announced on the day, she says, selected from videos participants will send in beforehand.

The popular Garden of Remembrance will still go ahead this year, with people invited to send in photos of their loved ones to be displayed in the garden at the Cancer Society office in New Plymouth, and a video tour of the garden playing on Facebook on March 26.

"We know how important it is for people to be able to take part and feel connected with the event, so we have also worked hard to make sure other parts of the traditional relay event still take place in some way.

"The survivor flag will be travelling around the maunga over the next few weeks, so cancer survivors can go and place their handprint on it just as they normally would on the day itself. The same will happen with the caregiver banner for caregivers to place their footprint on it in advance of the day."

A range of merchandise will also be available for sale over the next few weeks, Lisa says.

While Lisa and the team are looking forward to seeing the wide variety of ways people decide to fundraise this year, they won't be sitting back themselves on the day just watching.

"We have a rowing machine and a treadmill set up in the office and our personal challenge is to keep the two machines moving all day, so we will all be doing shifts on them, and doing Facebook lives from them, to show people we are doing this together, even though the red light setting means we are doing it apart."

The Details:

What: Relay your Way

When: All of March

More information: www.facebook.com/TaranakiCancerSociety