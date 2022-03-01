There are 165 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki. Photo/ NZME

bringing the region's total to 546.

Of the region's total cases, there are 449 in north Taranaki, 31 in central Taranaki, 65 in south Taranaki, and one other case. There is one case in hospital.

The TDHB (Taranaki District Health Board), says the one other case is due to the person has an out of region address but is being managed by Taranaki DHB. It expects this to happen occasionally.

There were 591 vaccines administered yesterday. 68 per cent of the eligible population has received their booster, and 42 per cent of tamariki have received their first dose.