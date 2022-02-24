St John's Presbyterian Church has been listed as a location of interest. Photo / Google

St John's Presbyterian Church in Hāwera has been added to the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 locations of interest website.

It is listed as a close contact event on Sunday, February 20 from 9am to 11.39am.

People are advised to self-isolate for seven days and test on day five after being exposed at the location of interest. They should also monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if they feel unwell, the site says.

People who were at the location in the timeframe given are also asked to call Healthline or record their visit online so contact tracers can reach them.

Today the Taranaki District Health Board reported 31 new cases of the virus in the region, of which three were in Central Taranaki, 23 in North Taranaki and five in the South.

Schools across the region have been hit by the virus, with Hāwera High School, Sacred Heart Girls' College and New Plymouth Boys' High School all announcing cases on Tuesday this week.

Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services will be in Whakaahurangi Stratford tomorrow, Friday, February 25, running a drive-through testing clinic in the Stratford War Memorial carpark between 10am and 2pm. They will be able to offer nasal swab testing for adults as well as throat swabs for tamariki.