A series of pop-up vaccination clinics is taking place over the next two weeks in Taranaki. Photo / NZME

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Taranaki on Monday this week, and the total number of active cases in the region is eight. Of these eight cases, three are in North Taranaki and five in South Taranaki.

Positive Covid-19 wastewater detections have also been reported in Hāwera from samples taken on February 1 and 2, and in New Plymouth on February 3. The TDHB says these results were as expected with active cases in these locations. There has been no detection of Covid-19 in wastewater in the samples taken on February 2 for Eltham, Kaponga, Mania, Opunake, Patea, Stratford and Waverley.

Locations of interest in the region include Z Hāwera and Pak'nSave Hāwera, both on Wednesday, January 26.

A total of 886 vaccinations were administered across Taranaki on Sunday, and 50 per cent of the eligible population in the region have now received their booster shot, according to the Taranaki District Health Board; 4.533 children, or 36 per cent of eligible tamariki, have had their first dose of the vaccine.

Taranaki's two main Covid-19 vaccination hubs - in New Plymouth and Hāwera -as well as most pharmacies, are administering the vaccine for tamariki aged 5-11. All GPs administering the Covid-19 vaccination are also vaccinating children. To see which pharmacy closest to you is vaccinating 5-11-year-olds, go to the bookmyvaccine site: https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

Children aged 5 to 11 receive a child (paediatric) dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is a lower dose and smaller volume than a dose for people who are 12-plus. It is also given using a smaller needle. Tamariki under 18 are not eligible for a booster or the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A series of vaccination pop-up clinics is scheduled to take place in a range of Taranaki towns over the next two weeks. These clinics are walk-ins, meaning no bookings are taken, or needed. All clinics run from noon to 6pm.

Pop-up clinics

Tuesday, February 8: Patea, Hunter Shaw Building

Wednesday, February 9: Eltham, Town Hall

Thursday, February 10: Inglewood, TET Stadium

Friday, February 11: Inglewood, TET Stadium

Monday, February 14: Rahotu, Domain Rugby Club

Tuesday, February 15: Kaponga, Town Hall

Wednesday, February 16: Bell Block, Fred Tucker Hall

Thursday, February 17: Okato, Hempton Hall