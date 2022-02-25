A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Stratford High School, but was considered low-risk, says the principal.

The announcement was made this afternoon. Principal Cameron Stone says the case is considered as low-risk.

"They were only at the school for a short part of the week, and were not symptomatic while at school."

He says there is no need to panic, with protocols in place at the school.

"We are following the public health guidelines. We are wearing masks, and when resources are shared there is sanitation being used."

He says the school will be open as normal.

"We are open for instruction and operating as usual following Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education guidelines, and we continue to take guidance from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health."