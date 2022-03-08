There are 525 new cases in Taranaki today. Photo/ NZME

There are 525 new cases in Taranaki today. Photo/ NZME

There are 525 new cases in Taranaki today, bringing the region's total to 2689.

Four people with Covid-19 are in Taranaki Base Hospital. Of the new cases, there are 388 in north Taranaki, 35 in central Taranaki, 102 in south Taranaki and four cases in hospital.

RATs tests are available for people who are symptomatic, or a household contact. They can be ordered online at https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/.

When collecting an order, people need to bring their order number along to one of the following local RATs collections sites and stay in their car if it is a drive-through site.

Collection sites are located at Mackays Unichem Pharmacy, Taranaki Base Hospital, Waitara's Te Awa Church, Hāwera's TSB Hub and the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

Three hundred and forty vaccinations were administered yesterday, 70 per cent of the eligible population in Taranaki have received their booster vaccine, and 44 per cent of tamariki have had their first dose.