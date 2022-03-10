There are 524 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki. Photo/ NZME

There are 524 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki, bringing the region's total to 3470.

The Taranaki District Health Board TDHB says 10 people with Covid-19 are in Taranaki Base Hospital.

Of the region's total active cases, the TDHB says 34 per cent of total active cases are under 20 years old, 23 per cent of total active cases are between 20-29 years old, and less than 5 per cent of total active cases are over 60 years old.

Of the new cases, 390 are in north Taranaki, 29 are in central Taranaki, and 105 are in south Taranaki.

Three hundred and forty-eight vaccines were administered in Taranaki yesterday, 70 per cent of Taranaki's eligible population have received their booster and 44 per cent of tamariki have received their first dose.