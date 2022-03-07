Tests can be ordered online if people are a household contact or are symptomatic.

There are 311 new cases of Covid-19 in the Taranaki region today, meaning the total number of active cases in the region is now 2033.

In an emailed statement, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said 236 of the new cases are located in North Taranaki, 13 in Central and 60 in South with the location of two cases yet to be confirmed.

A total of six people are being treated for the virus in hospital, but none are in ICU.

Around 250,000 RATs tests have been distributed to date around the region to collection sites, critical businesses, healthcare providers and Aged Related Residential Care (ARRC) facilities.

RATs tests are for people who are symptomatic, or a household contact. They can be ordered online. People must take their order number along to one of the local RATs collections sites and stay in their car if it is a drive-through site.

In Stratford they can be collected from Mackays Pharmacy on 289 Broadway which is open between 8.30am and 5pm, Mondays to Fridays only. The team at Mackays ask people to call ahead before they come in to collect their pre-ordered RATs tests.