There are 273 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki today. Photo/ NZME

There are 273 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki today, bringing the region's total to 1301.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says three adults with Covid-19 related symptoms remain in Taranaki Base Hospital.

Of the new cases, 185 are in north Taranaki, 31 are in central Taranaki, 50 are in south Taranaki, and seven are to be confirmed.

Testing is available throughout the region seven days a week.

Walk-in saliva testing and RATs collection is available at Waitara's Te Awa Church Monday to Friday 10am–2pm, Hāwera Monday to Friday 9am-2pm, Saturday 10am-1pm Sat, Sunday 10am-12pm at the TSB Hub, Waihi Rd entrance and in Stratford Monday to Friday 10am-2pm at the Stratford War Memorial Hall.

Five hundred and twenty-seven vaccinations were administered yesterday. Sixty-nine per cent of the eligible population have received their booster vaccination and 43 per cent of tamariki have received their first dose.