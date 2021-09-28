A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be available at Whakaahurangi Marae on Saturday.

Lovey, who is the marae secretary and a member of the Whakaahurangi Māori Women's Welfare League, says the organisers wanted to remove any potential barriers to vaccination for people in their community.

She says the clinic is a collaborative effort between Whakaahurangi Marae, Youthworks, the Taranaki District Health Board, led by the Whakaahurangi Māori Women's Welfare League.

"We wanted to host a clinic here as it is a place people already feel comfortable visiting. It's about removing barriers that might be stopping someone from getting vaccinated."

Other barriers such as technology and transport have also been considered by the organisers, she says.

"It's a walk-in clinic, meaning people don't have to go online to book or look up a special code to give over the phone. There are a lot of people who don't have internet or a device they can use to book online, so it was important that the clinic allowed for people to just call in. We also know lots of people don't have transport, and maybe can't walk too far, so we have a courtesy car available on the day to collect people from central Taranaki, including Eltham, and drop them back home afterwards."

While the point of the clinic is for people to get their Covid-19 vaccination, there will also be the opportunity for a cuppa and kōrero, she says.

"It's not just about the vaccine itself, it's an opportunity to check on people and see how they are doing. We know some people are fearful and we will have Taranaki District Health Board staff there to answer any questions people have, with us there too so people can feel supported."

The clinic is just one of the ways members of the Whakaahurangi Māori Women's Welfare League support the community, she says.

"It is one of the ways we manaaki our people."

Need to know:

what :Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic

Where: Whakaahurangi Marae, Celia Street, Stratford

When: 10am-3pm on Saturday, October 2

How: Walk-ins welcome. Courtesy car: the Marae on the day, any time after 10am on 06 765 7014 to arrange a pick-up.