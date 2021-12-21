Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two more cases bring Taranaki's total of active cases to 32

There are now 32 active cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki

A further two cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki have been announced today.

The two cases, one linked to the Eltham cluster and one to the New Plymouth cluster, are both children.

Taranaki District Health Board's Covid19 response general manager, Gillian Campbell, says with two active clusters in the region it is vital people are aware of locations of interest, and virus symptoms.

"We know people are busy at this time of year and in full Christmas mode, but it's important not to ignore cold and flu-like symptoms given we have community transmission in both North and South Taranaki at the moment."

Recent locations of interest in Taranaki include the Chemist Warehouse at The Valley, Waiwhakaiho, the Look Sharp store in the same area, Animates in New Plymouth and the Christmas Village on Egmont Road. All locations of interest can be found on the Ministry of Health website and people are advised to keep checking the site.

It's vital people don't ignore any symptoms, says Gillian.

"If you are sick stay home and get a test. The last thing you want to do at Christmas time is spread COVID-19 to your friends and wider family. No one is going to thank you if you give them Covid for Christmas."

Taranaki residents who have symptoms – no matter how mild – and even if they are vaccinated are asked to, please, get tested, she says.

"I also want to stress the importance of testing children who have flu-like symptoms as both of our Taranaki clusters involve children."

Testing will remain available seven days a week in Taranaki throughout the festive period and pop-up clinics will be based at specific locations of interest or at exposure events if needed.

Updated testing information is available on the Taranaki District Health Board website.