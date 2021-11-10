Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Stratford wastewater test results back

The system is automatic, with the pump collecting a sample every 10 minutes. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Two out of three samples of wastewater taken in Stratford over the past few days have returned positive results for Covid-19.

It had been confirmed late last Thursday night that an Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) wastewater sample taken in Stratford earlier last week had returned what was described as a "strong positive" result for viral fragments of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Today the Ministry of Health confirmed that ESR wastewater samples taken since then have also tested positive for the virus.

The samples from Saturday and Sunday have both returned positive results, while a sample taken on Monday is negative. Further samples will be collected next week.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says it's important people continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols around masking, scanning in and social distancing.

"I am pleased the results have come in at last, and it is certainly reassuring the most recent sample has tested as negative. However, until the source of this has been identified, it's important people continue to get tested if they feel unwell or have any flu-like symptoms."