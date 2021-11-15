In a shed at Stratford's wastewater treatment plant on Victoria Road, a sample of the town's wastewater is automatically collected every ten minutes. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Testing and vaccination rates in the district have ramped up since Covid-19 was detected in the town's wastewater earlier this month. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke says he is "cautiously optimistic" that the town has managed to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 in the area.

"While the number of cases detected in Stratford last week was certainly a shock to the local community, it is a huge relief that those numbers have not increased since."

News of the six cases in the town prompted a quick response from vaccination and testing clinic providers, he says.

"On behalf of the community, I thank all those involved in the testing and vaccination sites set up for our community who showed a real commitment to their job. We are all very grateful to them for this."

He is pleased with the number of people choosing to get tested, he says.

"The community has responded quickly, and well. I thank everyone for their strong, positive response to the news, with a notable increase in both testing and vaccination numbers."

The news that the identified close contacts of the six cases in the district had all since returned negative Covid-19 tests was good, he says, as was the news that the person who had been hospitalised with the virus had now been able to return home to isolate there.''

"This is obviously a positive sign and I wish all six a continued and speedy recovery."

The Stratford community is traditionally a very supportive one, he says, and he encourages everyone to continue to support each other and do their bit in the fight against Covid-19.

"At this point in time it is vital that people continue to get tested if they develop any symptoms, keep an eye on the list of locations of interest, and of course get vaccinated if they haven't already done so."