Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Record breaking week for Taranaki's Covid-19 Vaccination roll-out

Covid-19 vaccination clinics around the rohe administered a record-breaking 15,600 doses last week, according to preliminary figures, meaning that half of Taranaki people are now fully protected against the virus.

The huge effort also means that 75 per cent of Taranaki people have now had at least one dose.

Rates for Māori and Pacific peoples in the region have also increased with 54 per cent of Māori having received at least one dose and 31 per cent being fully protected, and 72 per cent of Pacific people having received at least one dose and 45 per cent being now fully protected.

Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination programme senior responsible officer, says the numbers are positive.

"We put out the call for Taranaki people to step up, and the community is responding, which is fantastic. But there is still work to be done, particularly with our Māori communities, so please, everyone, keep coming, keep getting vaccinated before this virus hits us. Every day that passes is another day closer to the inevitable news that Covid-19 has reached our district – our window of opportunity is closing fast."

There are plenty of appointments available on the BookMyVaccine booking portal, and walk-in clinics are popping up all over the place, he says.

Every day this week the programme's motorhome clinics will be at Pak'n'Save carpark in New Plymouth, and in the carpark at The Valley, for walk-in appointments.

Marfell Kindergarten (2 Cook Street, Marfell) is hosting a clinic and community kai on Thursday, October 14, 4pm-8pm.

A free community barbecue (2.30pm–4.30pm) and pizza night (4.30pm onwards) is planned for Saturday, October 16, at the Beach House Café on Marine Parade, Waitara with anyone getting vaccinated receiving a free coffee or slice of pizza.

The rural clinic tour continues with the out-reach vaccination team visiting Auroa, Kaponga, Eltham, Patea, and Mimi.

Keep up to date and find out more, by checking the Taranaki DHB webpage and by liking the Taranaki DHB Facebook page.