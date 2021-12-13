Covid 19 Delta outbreak: No new cases in Taranaki on Monday

The Eltham case is isolating at home.

Taranaki has four cases of Covid-19 in the region.

The fourth case, in Eltham, was confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Saturday evening, and was included in Monday's official case numbers.

At this stage, the case is not linked to any of the three previously reported cases in New Plymouth or Waitara.

The latest case is isolating at home while case investigation work is under way to identify any close contacts and locations of interest and any locations considered high risk to the public will be shared on the Ministry of Health's website.

Pop-up Covid-19 testing stations were set up in Eltham on Sunday and Monday and the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said testing numbers were steady on Sunday across Taranaki.

On Sunday, about 200 tests were completed, of which 120 were in Eltham, 50 in New Plymouth and 25 in Hāwera. Eltham also had surveillance saliva testing on offer, for

which there was also "high demand", said the TDHB in a media release on Sunday evening.

TDHB's Covid-19 response general manager, Gillian Campbell, said good collaboration

between Taranaki health providers was key to the successful testing clinics.

"Huge thanks to our Māori Health providers Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services and Ngati Ruanui Healthcare for standing up testing in the Eltham community so quickly today, we really appreciate their support during these challenging times."

She says people should continue to get tested if they have any symptoms.

"We're still encouraging anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, however mild, to get tested as soon as possible. And for those who haven't been vaccinated yet, please make this a priority. It's important we all do our part to protect our region."