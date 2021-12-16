Covid 19 Delta Outbreak: New Taranaki virus cases include unlinked case

There are three new Covid-19 cases in Taranaki as announced this afternoon.

There are three new Covid-19 cases reported in Taranaki this afternoon, including one unlinked case in New Plymouth.

This takes the region's total to 23 cases. Two are linked to the previously reported cases in Eltham and are isolating at home in the Eltham area.

Taranaki DHB's Public Health Unit (PHU) has said that, at this stage, the third case is not linked to any of the previously reported cases in New Plymouth, Waitara, Eltham or Hāwera. The unlinked case is from New Plymouth and is currently isolating at home.

Case investigation work is under way to identify any close contacts and locations of interest, but the PHU is advising people not to delay getting tested if they have any symptoms at all, no matter how mild.

Community testing is available on Friday, December 17 at the following locations:

Taranaki Base Hospital testing centre from 9am – 3pm

Hāwera Hospital testing centre from 10am – 2pm

Eltham Kohanga Reo, 24 York St, 10am – 1pm (run by Ngāruahine)