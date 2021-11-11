Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Another positive wastewater test result for Stratford

A shed at Stratford's wastewater treatment plant on Victoria Rd houses the pump that collects the samples. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Another positive wastewater test from Tuesday has been returned in Stratford, Taranaki.

Another sample had been collected yesterday and was being analysed, the Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

Yesterday, the ministry announced two out of three samples of wastewater taken in Stratford over the past days have returned positive results for Covid-19, with two positive results followed by a negative result recorded on the Monday.

Talking about the positive test from Monday, Taranaki DHB's medical officer of Health Dr Jonathan Jarman said yesterday the results were very concerning, given they pointed to an infected person being in the area since early November.

Jarman said the unit was working with the Ministry of Health to send push notifications to users of the Covid-19 Tracer App who were in the region at selected events over the last 10 days.

"We're also asking every garden owner who took part in the festival to monitor their health closely over the coming days and if they develop any cold or flu-like symptoms, even if they're mild, to please go and get tested," he said.