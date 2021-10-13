Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Alert level concerns lead to cancellation of Egmont A&P Show

Side show alley is always a popular feature of the Egmont A&P show. Photo / Supplied

Hāwera's popular Egmont A&P Show has been cancelled this year.

Scheduled to take place on November 19 and 20 this year, alert level uncertainty has led to the decision to cancel this year's event.

A statement released by the Egmont A&P Show executive committee today says the tough decision had to be made.

"The current Covid-19 level uncertainty means that the decision to cancel is in the best interest of all our stakeholders during this difficult time," the statement, signed by executive committee president Helena McLeod, states.

While the show is cancelled for this year, it will be back in 2022, she says.

"We strongly believe the show plays an important part in our community. Because of this we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver a show in 2022 under what we understand will be the new normal."

It's not all bad news either, with the announcement the show has the go-ahead to host a prestigious equestrian event in both 2022 and 2023, she says.

"The great news is that we have already had the all go to host a twilight World Cup Show Jumping round in 2022 and 2023. Running the World Cup Show Jumping round on the Saturday night will free up our beautiful oval on the Sunday where we will be showcasing the prestigious Royal Equestrian Event where show riders will travel from throughout New Zealand to win the coveted RAS Mmedals and the stunning Tri Sashes in royal colours for our supreme champions."

The 2022 show will, says Helena, "be incredible" and worth waiting for.

Currently organisers of the Stratford A&P Show, scheduled to take place just a week after the now-cancelled Hāwera show, are still planning for their show to go ahead, however a final decision is due to be made next week.

The Egmont show isn't the only one to fall victim to Covid concerns this year, shows have also been cancelled in Clevedon, Waikato, Wairarapa, Rangiora, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.