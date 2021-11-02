Covid-19 Delta Outbreak: 2022 Taranaki Masters Games cancelled over Delta risk fears

Martin Bell from Urenui enjoyed the golf event at this year's event in March.

The Taranaki Electricity Trust Taranaki Masters Games organisers have made the tough call to cancel the 2022 event.

Event organiser Jacqui Wood says the decision was made due to the uncertainty of Covid-19.

"It is a challenging time for those in event management to navigate the risks that Covid-19 brings, however the health and safety of our competitors is paramount. Sadly the reality is that a lot of upcoming events around the region, and around the country, find themselves in the same situation with the outcome resulting in a cancellation."

She says this is the first time Covid-19 has affected the Taranaki Masters Games, with the 2020 event taking place 10 days before the alert level 4 Covid-19 lockdown announcement.

"In this year's games, some Northland competitors were unable to attend due to the inability to travel through Auckland and cancellation of Air NZ flights. However in the main, the two events were not affected."

The 2021 games were successful, with 1123 entries.

"Of course, ideally, it would be wonderful to build on the success of the 2021 TET Taranaki Masters Games by holding the 2022 event, but again the health and safety of our competitors and the wider community is more important."

Jacqui says while she understands competitors and sport organisers will be disappointed about the decision, the organising team is hoping the event can run in 2023.

"The games have a solid, loyal base of 'returning competitors' and whilst we know they will be disappointed that the event will not be held in 2022, we look forward to hosting them in 2023. We are currently planning what procedures and steps we may need to adopt to run the event in 2023."