Covid 19 coronavirus: Three Port Taranaki workers isolating at home

Three Port Taranaki workers are now isolating at home. Photo / File

Three Port Taranaki staff members who may have had contact with a positive Covid-19 case have been tested and are now isolating at home as a precaution while awaiting the results, says Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper.

"The visiting contractor, who has since tested positive for Covid-19, had very limited contact with port staff and port workers while he was working on a ship at Port Taranaki last Wednesday.

"Through contact tracing, three staff have been identified as possibly having contact with the person, have been tested and are isolating at home while they await results. The visiting contractor is very responsible, took all health and safety precautions, including limiting contact with others, and has been very helpful in identifying the few people he may have been in contact with."

Guy says Port Taranaki's Covid-19 procedures had worked well and the port continued to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB).

A TDHB pop-up clinic, in addition to the regular weekly Wednesday clinic, is being established at Port Taranaki today for port worker testing.

"We're satisfied that the only staff members that potentially had contact with the case while he was at the port have now been tested. However, we are encouraging any staff or port users who would like to be tested for Covid-19 to attend the pop-up clinic today."

Guy says throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Port Taranaki staff had followed Ministry of Health guidelines.

"Our staff have and continue to maintain high hygiene standards and wear PPE where and when appropriate. As an extra precaution, we have also asked staff to limit meetings on site and to reduce face-to-face contact with other port users."

He says there is a cautionary mood among Port Taranaki staff, but they are continuing to go about their business while following health and hygiene guidelines.