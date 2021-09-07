Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Taranaki hospitals settle into alert level 2

Taranaki hospitals have alert level 2 rules in place.

Taranaki hospitals are settling into alert level 2.

Under level 2, one support person is allowed per patient. Each department will manage its waiting rooms, visitors and patients based on 2m social distancing.

Security remains at all main entrances to Taranaki hospitals. Patients and visitors will be Covid screened on arrival and will be reminded to record their visit and wear a face covering. Visitors entering outlying buildings will be screened at receptions.

Hospitals and some healthcare facilities will continue to deliver a mixed model of virtual/telehealth and face-to-face healthcare.

Any patient who is unwell is asked to reschedule their appointment and not come in until they're feeling better.

The bus service between Hāwera and New Plymouth restarted today with four return trips a day. Face coverings, hand sanitiser and scanning are required.

Testing centres are open this week in Taranaki. To find out where to get a free Covid-19 test clickhere

People are asked to wear a mask when they get tested, scan the QR codes on site and, if possible, bring their National Health Index (NHI) number because it will help speed up the testing.

Testing numbers were low in the region over the weekend, but increased on Monday to 149 tests completed throughout Taranaki. Of those tests, 20.8 per cent were Māori.

Taranaki has no cases of Covid-19 or locations of interest, and there are no detections of Covid-19 in wastewater results.