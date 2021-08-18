Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Streets empty, as are shelves of toilet paper

SH3 in Stratford was almost completely deserted on Wednesday morning.

The planned community vaccination event set to take place later this week in Stratford will be going ahead, with some minor changes in place to allow for working under Level 4 restrictions.

The Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination programme will also be continuing to administer Covid-19 vaccinations at its clinics in New Plymouth and Hāwera from Friday this week.

The alert level restrictions mean those attending their vaccination appointments will be asked to observe a 2 metre social distancing requirement, wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer when requested.

Clinic numbers will be reduced to allow for social distancing - people will be contacted if their booking needs to be rescheduled, otherwise they should turn up at their scheduled appointment time.

"As a programme, we remain focused on delivering vaccinations to Taranaki people, and to provide the best level of protection against Covid-19 for them, their families and the community as a whole. We ask everyone who attends a vaccination clinic to please observe the restrictions in place for their own safety, and our wonderful vaccination team," says Rachel Court, Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination programme operations lead.

Stratford's community clinic will go ahead as planned on both Friday and Saturday, again under Level 4 restrictions. There may need to be some changes in appointment times to allow for social distancing but individuals will be contacted if are affected.

Rachel says vaccination appointments at GP clinics and pharmacies will also be running as planned,under the same Level 4 restrictions.

"Please be patient if you are asked to wait, our vaccination team will be doing their best to ensure you receive your vaccination as efficiently and safely as possible."

The 40+ age group bookings opened today, and people are being encouraged to go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz to make their appointment.

Taranaki residents can also be reassured core services such as rubbish collection and the provision of drinking water will continue to operate.

Stratford District Council CEO Sven Hanne says core services will "remain as normal".

"Residents can be assured that core services, such as drinking water, wastewater, roading, public information and rubbish collection, will continue to be provided during this shift in alert levels. Staff are working from home, with essential staff members who provide core services to the community working on site where needed and following alert level 4 protocols."

New Plymouth District Council external relations manager Jacqueline Baker says "a robust business continuity plan" means the council is prepared for level 4 restrictions.

"Most of our staff are working from home or at critical sites to provide essential services that we need to get through this, like water, wastewater, roading and public information."

Some services are being streamlined she says, with glass bin collections put on pause, and residents in the New Plymouth District asked to hold on to their glass recyclables for now.

South Taranaki District Council chief executive Waid Crockett says the council is closing its facilities in line with government guidelines.

"I want to reassure people that all essential services will continue, including general waste collection and critical maintenance works. Over the next three days we will still pick up residents' kerbside general waste, recycling and green waste collection as normal. However, we are unable to do our glass collection as it is hand sorted at the kerbside."

Stratford District Council CEO Sven Hanne says the Stratford rubbish collection takes place on Monday which is outside of the current level 4 timeframe.

"If that changes, then we will advise residents of any changes to that collection nearer the time.

"We've been here before, and we can get through it again. Be kind to one another and don't hesitate to get in touch with council staff through our phone and email service," he says.

Facilities including libraries, pools, recreation centres, community venues and playgrounds around the region will be closed to the public over the next three days.

Taranaki District Health Board says emergency services are running as usual in the region's hospitals, but routine hospital appointments, including surgeries and outpatient appointments, have been cancelled.

Under alert level 4 visitors are not allowed at Taranaki Base or Hāwera hospital with the exception of one support person being allowed in the maternity and children's wards. The planned strike by nurses and midwives, which was set to take place tomorrow, Thursday August 19, has been cancelled.

Some shelves in Countdown Stratford were almost emptied of product at lunchtime on Wednesday. Deliveries are continuing as normal, meaning shelves can be refilled and there is no need to panic buy.

On Wednesday morning, the main street of Stratford was much quieter than usual, with just a few cars parked near the two pharmacies on the street. Both pharmacies are open during their usual business hours.

The carparks of Stratford's two supermarkets were packed however, with shoppers lining up at times to enter the store. Despite the constant messaging around not needing to panic buy, shoppers appeared to still not be taking their chances, with the toilet roll aisle in Countdown Stratford almost empty at about noon on Wednesday.

A statement on the New World website reminds shoppers there is no need to panic buy.

"Our supermarkets and integrated supply chain are prepared, and our stores have a good supply of groceries on the shelves. We are again asking customers to shop normal and let's help each other get through this in a way that's respectful to all New Zealanders."