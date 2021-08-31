Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Stratford council services in level 3

Playgrounds are closed during Alert Level 3. Photo / supplied

The move to level 3 means rubbish and recycling services will resume as normal in the district, says Stratford District Council CEO Sven Hanne. During level 4 residents were asked to stockpile their glass recycling items, as the blue glass crates were not able to be collected under level 4 regulations.

The Stratford Transfer Station will continue to be open for essential services and rural residents without kerbside collection services only during this time, he says.

Level 3 regulations ask people to maintain their household bubbles, and work from home if possible. For elected members this means they will continue to attend council meetings and workshops via audiovisual link. Council staff are working from home with essential staff members who provide core services to the community working on site where needed, says Sven.

While council playgrounds and leisure facilities will remain closed to the public under level 3 rules, all core services will continue to be delivered throughout all alert levels.

Building consents have been processed throughout and the move to level 3 means building inspections can be booked and will be carried out following Covid-19 protocols.

Sven says while the council customer service team are working throughout the changing alert levels, the council service centre remains closed to the public. People can still call the council to report roaming dogs, water leaks or any other concerns, and there are online options available for people needing to pay their rates.

"Peoples' rates account, water bill, debtor account, dog infringement or parking infringement can be paid online at stratford.govt.nz. If people are struggling to meet rates or any other council bills, please contact us and we will explain the options we have available to help."

The library will also remain closed to the public, he says.

"At this stage the library will not be providing a click-and-collect service. We continue to ask users to keep library items at home. Any fines during this time will be waived. Visit stratfordlibrary.govt.nz for access to online books and audiobooks."

Sven says council staff can be contacted by phone and email.

"We appreciate everyone's patience while these restrictions are in place, and we'll continue to provide updates as alert levels progress."

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.