Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Return to 'new normal' as Taranaki moves to level 2

The signs will be gone, and playgrounds will be open again as the region moves into level 2. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The signs will be gone, and playgrounds will be open again as the region moves into level 2. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The move to alert level 2 for all of New Zealand, excluding the Auckland region, means a return to "near normal", albeit with a tougher version of alert level 2 rules than has been in place before.

The move to level 2 is positive news, says Whanganui MP Steph Lewis.

" A move to level 2 with a few changes is good. I think a lot of people will be relieved."

While the move will be welcomed by many, it's important people follow the rules, she says.

"The ability to quickly contact-trace is incredibly important in terms of our ability to determine the perimeter of an outbreak. It's fundamental that people continue to scan and take all necessary precautions."

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke says he is "really pleased" with the decision to move to level 2.

"This will enable businesses to operate and for people to have some degree of normality back in their lives."

He says everyone can do their part to help the local economy recover.

"I encourage people to support local businesses. It is vital they remain viable and so many people's jobs depend on that support."

In Stratford, the move to level 2 means playgrounds and other council-owned facilities will reopen to the public, says Stratford District Council CEO Sven Hanne.

"This means we're able to welcome people back into our facilities, but with important measures in place to keep staff and community members safe. The revised alert level 2 means that our facilities will be working with tighter restrictions than previously, so we're asking everyone in our community to play their part in following the new golden rules."

The council service centre and all the district's playgrounds, as well as the skatepark, will reopen to the public on Wednesday, he says.

"At this stage our library and visitor information centre and the TSB pool complex are both aiming to be open to the public from Thursday."

He says under level 2 rules, visitors to facilities will be required to record their visit by either scanning in or with a paper-based sign-in, maintain 2m distancing from others, and to wear a face covering if aged 12 or over.

"Our staff are excited to open the doors, and will be following all Covid-19 protocols to ensure their safety and the safety of our community. All public-facing staff and contractors will be wearing face coverings."

With the new rules for level 2 announced on only Tuesday evening, some details are still being worked through, he says.

"We're working on how council meetings can be held safely with level 2 restrictions and will provide an update on this as soon as we can."

Whatever the level, people can always use contactless ways to get in tough with the council he says, either by phone on 06 765 6099 or by email: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz.

The Taranaki Regional Council office in Stratford will also reopen to the public from Wednesday morning, with most programmes and activities operating at near-normal levels from that point.

A media statement from the regional council issued on Tuesday afternoon states physical distancing, the wearing of face coverings and other level 2 pandemic response requirements will be strictly observed in the office and out in the field.

Regional council meetings will occur in person at level 2, and all public meetings will adhere to level 2 group size and other guidelines.

Normal timetables wil return for most of the Citylink, Connector and Southlink bus services, running in strict compliance with the level 2 rules, including the wearing of face coverings.

Pukeiti, Tūpare and Hollard Gardens will remain open to individuals and small groups. Physical distancing, the wearing of face coverings and other requirements must be observed by all visitors.

Venture Taranaki CEO Justine Gilliland says a go-local approach is needed by all.

"As more enterprises open up at these reduced levels, I again encourage everyone to go local and make a conscious effort to think and support local enterprises who are now able to operate under alert level 2."

Businesses can also help each other, she says, by looking at their procurement practices and supporting local as much as possible.

"Me mahi tahi tatou mō te oranga o te katoa, we should work together for the wellbeing of everyone."