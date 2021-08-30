Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Essential workers take opportunity to get vaccinated in Taranaki

People in the Parihaka community were able to get tested last week. Photo / supplied

It was a busy three days for the Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination programme with large essential worker clinics being held in New Plymouth and Hāwera between Friday and Sunday.

While initial technical issues caused extended wait times on Friday, the average wait time was under an hour on all three days.

Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management reports 10,000 essential workers and their family members were vaccinated at the pop-up clinics over the three days. In total, 60,000 Taranaki people have now had at least one jab of their Covid vaccine as of Monday this week.

Vaccines are now available through some doctor's surgeries, with Avon Medical Centre in Stratford running its first vaccine clinic on Monday afternoon.

People aged 30 plus can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointment. Parents or guardians who are eligible to book an appointment can also book for their children aged 12 and over at the same time.

Taranaki whānau wanting to book their appointment should call 0800 28 29 26 or visit www.bookmyvaccine.nz

Testing also continues in the region, with 1693 tests completed over the last seven days. Testing is available for people who have been at a location of interest or have cold or flu-like symptoms.

People in the Parihaka community were among those able to get tested last week, with Ngaruahine Health services and the Papakainga Trust supporting access to Covid-19 testing at the isolated settlement on Friday.

For local testing information see the Taranaki District Health Board website.