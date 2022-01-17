Stratford Press editor's son Thiemo got his vaccination on Monday, saying it didn't hurt at all and getting a bravery certificate for his efforts. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Bravery certificates and stickers were being given out on Monday, as tamariki throughout Taranaki rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Monday was the first day children aged 5-11 were eligible for their first vaccine shot in New Zealand, with about 200 children in Taranaki having the shot on day one of the rollout.

More than 120,000 doses of the child Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to 500-plus vaccination sites nationwide as health providers begin to start vaccinating tamariki.

The Covid-19 vaccine used for children has a lower dose and smaller volume than the adult vaccine, and is administered using a smaller needle. The lower dose was chosen after a trial showed it was safe and had few side effects in this age group.

A second dose of the vaccine, usually given eight weeks after the first dose, is required for a child to be fully vaccinated.

In Stratford, bookings and walk-ins are available for children at Stratford Pharmacy, Mackays Pharmacy and Avon Medical Centre, while in Eltham tamariki can go to Eltham Pharmacy to get their shot.

For more information, parents and caregivers should go to:

Karawhiua for whanau, hapu, iwi, and Maori communities (https://karawhiua.nz/)

Ministry for Pacific Peoples (https://www.mpp.govt.nz/)

Ministry of Health (https://www.health.govt.nz/)

Unite Against Covid (https://covid19.govt.nz/tamariki)

Or talk to a trained adviser on the Covid Vaccination Healthline 0800 28 29 26 - between 8am-8pm, seven days a week.