A baby is one of 10 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Taranaki. Photo / NZME

A Taranaki baby with Covid-19 is in ICU.

The infant, one of the 10 patients with Covid-19 in Taranaki Base Hospital, is in a "stable condition", says the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) in an emailed statement.

Today Taranaki has 519 new cases, bringing the region's total number of active cases to 3769. Of the new cases, 373 are in North Taranaki, 29 in Central and 102 in South Taranaki. Fifteen cases are yet to have their location confirmed.

The TDHB says while most tamariki who get Covid-19 will have mild symptoms and recover well at home without needing to see a doctor or being hospitalised, it's important caregivers and parents keep a close eye on them.

"It's really important for tamariki to drink lots of water to stay hydrated and that you keep an eye out for any breathing difficulties they might be having."

Nationally, 20,989 new community Covid cases and seven new deaths were reported today. It is the highest number of daily Covid-related deaths New Zealand has seen since the pandemic came to the country in 2020. Five of the deaths are in Auckland, one is in Waikato and one is in the southern region. Across the country 856 people are in hospital with Covid-19, of which 20 people are in ICU.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths were a reminder that Omicron can still cause serious illness and/or death either directly or by its impact on other health conditions.

"Getting vaccinated and boosted will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch Covid-19 and could save your life."

From midnight tonight, the isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days. In announcing the change Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said as case numbers increased, larger numbers of people needed to isolate and the reduced isolation time was because of high case numbers and wider impacts.

"The most up-to-date public health advice is that there is a decline in infectiousness of Omicron over time, and that in most cases transmission occurs within seven days.

"Seven days isolation will break the vast majority of potential transmissions, while ensuring people can get back to work quicker and therefore reducing the impact on business operations."

Household contacts will need to have a rapid antigen test at day 3 and day 7 of their isolation period.