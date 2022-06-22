Jimi Keegan (left) and Jimi Sahota say the course has been beneficial. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Jimi Keegan (left) and Jimi Sahota say the course has been beneficial. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A course is helping young people kickstart their careers in the forestry and conservation sectors.

The Taranaki Forestry Conservation course is funded by Te Uru Rakau and NorthTec with Tree Machine contracted to provide the training.

It is supported by the Mayors' Task Force for Jobs (MTFJ) Stratford Workforce Programme. Taranaki Regional Council, iwi, hapū, Department of Conservation and Ministry of Social Development and forestry companies.

The trainees complete unit standards over 17 weeks and gain national level two qualifications for forestry, which are entry level requirements to get work in the forestry or conservation industries.

Tikanga, karakia, waiata and pepeha are also studied as part of the course.

Two of the young people taking part in the course are Jimi Keegan and Jimi Sahota.

Keegan says the course has been beneficial.

"I've learnt a lot of different techniques for both forestry and conservation including pruning, planting, chainsaw maintenance and the proper way to use the equipment needed in those sectors."

He also says the relationships he's gained have been beneficial.

"It's about being part of something bigger. The forestry and conservation areas are screaming out for workers so it's my way I can help."

Sahota says the course has given him the confidence to pursue a career in the sectors.

"I've learnt a lot in this course and I'm not going to let that knowledge go to waste. I can't wait to join the workforce."