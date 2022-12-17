The graduates, their whānau and key stakeholders celebrate the success. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Ten course graduates are armed with the skills, knowledge and qualifications to join the forestry and conservation sector.

The participants took part in the 17-week Taranaki Forestry and Conservation course, funded by the Stratford and Hāwera Mayors Taskforce for Jobs programmes, Hāwera Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Social Development.

A graduation ceremony for the participants took place on Thursday at the Senior Citizens Hall in Stratford. Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke attended the ceremony as did many family and friends of the graduates along with key stakeholders.

Through the course the trainees gain national level two qualifications for forestry, which are entry-level requirements to get work in the forestry or conservation industries.

The graduates and their tutors perform a haka. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Delivered by Tree Machine Services under NorthTec Tai Tokerau Wānanga, students learn a variety of different skills including basic chainsaw maintenance and use, native and pine planting, pest and weed control and forest firefighting.

Head tutor David Hare spoke at the graduation, explaining how he came to Taranaki in 1987 after moving from Rotorua.

“I worked in the forestry sector in Roturoa and here as well. Forestry has been a passion of mine for many years, and training these rangatahi allows me to pass on this passion and knowledge.”

He says he and the other tutor Shane Hape agree the participants are one of the most outstanding groups he’s taught.

Head tutor David Hare is proud of the graduates. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“These graduates are the fifth intake we’ve taken through the course. The participants come to us looking for a career path, an identity and relationships and we provide them with all that. No matter where they end up or what they do, I hope these outstanding group graduates don’t forget where they come from.”

With the time of the year David says all the participants are yet to move on to employment, but the connections are in place for them to get into work in the new year.

Tikanga is a vital part of the course with the participants learning their pepeha, a waiata and a haka as part of the course. Steve Robinson, of Tree Machine Services, provides pastoral care for the students.

Tupu ā Nuku, a Taranaki environmental workforce development programme led by Ngāti Maru, provide pastoral care and cultural input.

Te Kāhui Maru Trust Trust chief executive Anaru Marshall said the graduates can be proud of themselves. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Te Kāhui Maru Trust chief executive Anaru Marshall says Ngāti Maru is proud to be involved in the course.

“We are also proud of these course graduates and how far they have come in the 17 weeks. It’s exciting to think of where they will be in the next year. Their confidence levels, support and camaraderie are a testament to them.”

Regional Commissioner for Social Development for Taranaki, King Country and Whanganui Gloria Campbell says the course is dynamic.

”If any employer is looking for staff I encourage them to look at this group of skilled and ready-to-work individuals.”

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke speaking at the graduation. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Neil says the Stratford District Council is pleased to support the course.

“The course is amazing with a high success rate. It puts the participants on the right track to employment.

“There are two things unique about this course. The first is the pastoral care and cultural support given to the trainees the whole way through and beyond. The second is the collaboration between the services together. When you add the collaborative aspect you can achieve great things and when you add the trainees in it’s bound to be successful.”







































