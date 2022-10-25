Newly elected councillor Ellen Hal, pictured with her family. Photo / Supplied

With no election needed in some wards for this year's local government elections, not all of Stratford's newest councillors have run the usual gamut of meet-the-candidate events. With this in mind, the Stratford Press emailed the four new councillors who were elected unopposed, offering them the opportunity to answer a few questions about themselves to let readers learn more about them. We are running the answers of those who responded in print and online.

What motivated you to stand for council?

My husband and I chose Stratford as the place to settle and raise our family. We love our community, and both believe that the best way to be a part of it is to contribute to it; that age-old saying "leave things better than when you found it". I saw standing for council as a way that I could contribute to a team that can make proactive decisions which maintain or enhance the social, economic, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of our community. Furthermore, I want my children to grow up in a world where they see the diversity of their community reflected at the decision-making table. I also believe that I have the skills, interest and passion needed to make good decisions for our community, both now and in the future.

What is your focus for the first few months in the role?

My main focus will be on getting my feet under the table and learning how things work so I can participate well. I know that there is a lot to learn, however, I am confident that the more time I spend listening, learning, and seeking to understand the information available, the more I will be able to form views and contribute confidently and competently towards well-informed decisions that benefit the community. I am really excited about this new role and keen to get started. I see this position as an immense privilege and an opportunity to serve.

What three things do you think Stratford Council could do / support/initiate that would improve the district in any way?

The previous council have worked hard to provide for the community to the best of its ability while navigating through upcoming reforms, rising cost of living, inflation, and Covid-19. As we turn the page to a new triennium, I want to further understand the mechanics of council processes, highlight upcoming challenges for council and work together as a team to develop solutions that will meet the current and future needs and aspirations of our community.

What do you think you bring to the council table - skills/experience etc?

I have 10 years of experience working in leadership roles within the youth development and social service delivery sector within both government and community organisations. This experience includes people, financial, strategic and operational leadership. I have committed myself to a lifelong journey of learning te reo for the shared purpose of enhancing the mana of my tamariki who whakapapa Māori and the overall wellbeing of my whānau. I am organised, empathic and prepared to learn. I like to form my views on things once I have all the information available to me. I think strategically, and I am solutions focused. Being trustworthy, acting with integrity and being approachable are all values that are important to me.

What do you do as a job/profession?

I was the general manager at Tūtaki Youth Inc. from its inception until I went on maternity leave with my second child in 2019. I am now a mother to three wonderful young children, with another due very soon in November. This has kept me very busy and acquiring new skills that will benefit me in this new role.

What is something people might not know about you?

I grew up in paradise on a farm under Mount Taranaki near Lake Mangamahoe. I believe coffee, chocolate and butter should all be their own food groups. When I am not growing and having babies I love to run. I believe in looking for the good, it is always there somewhere.