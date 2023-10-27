Patsy Commerford has corralled more than 60 outfits for the latest Stratford on Stage show.

From a madam to a preacher, cowboys to saloon girls, the cast of Stratford on Stage’s newest show West’n’Wild has a range of costume needs.

Fortunately for the crew, the sheriff of the Stratford on Stage wardrobe department, Patsy Commerford, is a quick draw with a needle and thread.

Over the past couple of months, Patsy has found, borrowed, adapted, shortened, lengthened, tweaked and created more than 60 costumes for the 22 cast members.

“I only had to buy in one costume, everything else was sourced or created from what we have already at The Wardrobe.”

The Wardrobe is Stratford on Stage’s wardrobe department, which has a wide range of outfits available for their productions as well as for hire to members of the public.

“I’m always looking for things to add, every op shop I go in, I have a good look. There’s always something to find, maybe a whole dress or shirt, or maybe it’s just the fabric itself that can be turned into something else.”

Costuming West’n’Wild has been “great fun,” says Patsy.

“It’s really been a great show to do, because you have so many different characters. You have your saloon girls, you have the madam herself - she’s the sauciest one, literally. Then you have the handsome cowboy, you’ve got the baddie, the sheriff, the preacher, such a range.”

The “baddie” was a challenge when it came to costuming, says Patsy.

“He’s really tall. So I had to go hunting to find long enough outfits, that were right for his character, a smooth combo was needed.”

While that costume needed to be long enough, others needed shortening.

“We have some hillbillies in this show, so I wanted their costumes shorter so they would look like they don’t fit perfectly.”

Putting the costumes together and making them suit the character is something Patsy really enjoys.

“I love putting it all together, finding the right bits and pieces that combine to add to the story, to help the audience understand who the character is in a way.”

A lot of thought, planning and work goes into making sure the costumes don’t just suit the role but are also comfortable to wear, she says.

“That’s really important. It’s always got to be comfortable. Otherwise they can’t act fully, they’ve got to feel good in the costume, they need to be able to move freely.”

It’s not just the actors who need to be considered in the costume design, she adds, but the director’s thoughts or ideas too.

“Helen [Snook], the director of this show, was really clear on some things, she wanted each character to look different. She didn’t just want the stage to be full of cowboy boots and hats and everyone looking the same. So yes, we have cowboys and girls wearing hats and boots in this show, but you won’t see everyone on stage looking the same so you can’t tell who is who.”

While every costume has been fun to put together, Patsy does have a favourite item in this show.

“The skunk. Definitely the skunk. One of the characters has a skunk they have caught and skinned, and they wave it around a bit, so that was something I created, the skunk. I always love creating the animal characters, be they the human-size ones in some of the shows we’ve done like Badjelly or Footrot Flats, or things like this skunk.”

Costumes have to be tested out under the stage lights as well.

“Colours and fabrics can behave quite differently under those lights, and you have to think about where the audience are sitting, what they see from there, and how it all looks. The lights do change things, but they also make some of the outfits even bolder - our rhinestone cowboy outfit in this show, that looks gorgeous.”

The Details

What: Stratford on Stage presents West ‘n’ Wild

When: October 28 to November 4

Where: TET Kings Theatre, Stratford

Tickets: West ‘n’ Wild (iticket.co.nz)