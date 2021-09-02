Conservation Week: Taranaki communities encouraged to benefit nature, and wellbeing

Communities are being encouraged to reflect on nature. Photo/ DoC

Taranaki communities are being encouraged to take a moment for nature during Conservation Week, which runs from September 4 to 12.

Conservation Week is an annual event led by the Department of Conservation. This year's focus is on taking a moment to benefit nature, while simultaneously taking a moment to benefit personal wellbeing.

Regional lead for Conservation Week in the department's Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki region Amy Blair says personal wellbeing and nature's wellbeing is interconnected.

"Our health and wellbeing are strengthened when we connect with nature."

A New Zealanders in the Outdoors survey showed a clear link between mental and physical health and the outdoors.

The survey asked respondents to describe the key benefits of spending time outdoors: 41 per cent referenced their mental health as a motivation, 35 per cent referenced physical health, and 34 per cent cited a desire for connection with nature. Getting away from everyday routine and reflecting was also considered important.

"Connecting with nature can be easy – from a short walk in your local park, to learning about a taonga species, or planting a native tree in your backyard, anyone can get involved this Conservation Week."

Covid-19 alert level restrictions nationwide mean DoC has not been able to host planned Conservation Week events to celebrate the work of community groups and iwi – but people can still enjoy nature during exercise they undertake in their local area, and within the Government's Covid-19 guidelines.

DoC's online activities for Conservation Week 2021 range from taking a virtual walk to finding penguins, kākāpō, or simply soaking up the views on a virtual Great Walk, joining a citizen science project, listening to a Sounds of Science podcast, downloading a new nature wallpaper for your phone lock screen, or taking part in a digital treasure hunt or daily quiz on the DoC website.

■ For more information go to www.conservationweek.org.nz