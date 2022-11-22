The Connect Legal Team with (centre, from left) Big Brother, Big Sister Taranaki programme director Paul Lampe, Tūtaki general manager and Roderique Hope Trust board member Nelson Pulotu and Rosa Pulotu, 12. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Connect Legal Team with (centre, from left) Big Brother, Big Sister Taranaki programme director Paul Lampe, Tūtaki general manager and Roderique Hope Trust board member Nelson Pulotu and Rosa Pulotu, 12. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Connect Legal Taranaki took part in a fun workplace challenge, but the real winners were three Taranaki organisations.

Around 30 staff members from the Connect Legal Taranaki team competed in their own version of the amazing race, on Saturday, November 12.

The challenge was organised by Alexis Bright with the help of 12 other volunteers. She says the six teams, Legal Eagles, Killer Gorillas, Apex Predators, Preening Peacocks, Shark Attack and Taranaki Bulls, travelled all over New Plymouth to complete challenges.

“They started at the Connect Legal Taranaki office, made their way to Ngāmotu Beach and then completed a number of challenges on the way to East End Bowling Club.”

The competitors had to assemble bikes and ride scooters for some of the challenges, with the bike, scooter and other items donated to Big Brother Big Sister Taranaki, Tūtaki and the Roderique Hope Trust, she says.

“We’ve run amazing races in the past but this year we wanted to do something special and gift the items to three organisations who do a lot of good in the community. Each organisation received a hula hoop, a skipping rope, a basketball, netball, a scooter and stand, a bike, two helmets, a bike multi-purpose tool and a five-game set.”

Representatives from Big Brother Big Sister Taranaki, Tūtaki and the Roderique Hope Trust were at the East End Bowling Club to meet and thank the competitors.

Tūtaki general manager Nelson Pulotu and Roderique Hope Trust board member says the two organisations appreciate the donation.

“We’re grateful to be considered for this. All three organisations work with young people and Connect Legal Taranaki being willing to donate to these corporations is a big help to our tamariki.”

Big Brother Big Sister Taranaki programme director Paul Lampe says the support is appreciated.

“We’re very thankful for their help.

Alexis says supporting these organisations is important to Connect Legal Taranaki.

“All of these organisations do great work in the community. There is a lot of value in what they do.”

She says without the support of sponsors, this wouldn’t have been possible.

“We’re very appreciative of our sponsors, with East End Skating Rink giving us a discount on using skates for the event.”



















