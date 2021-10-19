Concert fundraiser to support country music enthusiasts

The fundraiser concert takes place this weekend to support George Tuahine. Photo/ Supplied

A fundraiser concert filled with toe-tapping tunes is taking place this weekend to support two country music enthusiasts.

Taranaki Country Music Festival committee member Char Martin says the committee has organised the festival to support Jocelyn and George Tuahine, who organise the annual festival and run the Riverside Country Music Group.

"George is at the high-risk stage of prostate cancer. He and Jocelyn are travelling to Palmerston North soon for radiation treatment. This will take eight weeks."

Char says the committee wanted to organise a fundraiser concert, with all proceeds going towards supporting Jocelyn and George.

"The money raised will help them with travelling, food, accommodation and other costs they have to cover during that time."

While the performing artists and band members are being kept a secret, Char says the night will be packed with talented artists.

"We have top musicians from New Zealand performing. Nigel Wilding has organised the entertainers and he's done a really good job. We've all had a part to play in organising this to support Jocelyn and George."

While people are listening to the artists, they can buy raffle tickets and go in the draw to win some prizes, Char says.

"My job was to organise the raffles. We've received a lot of donations for the raffles. We'll have a grocery hamper, meat packs, $100 worth of scratchies, and a lot of other things. The raffles are cash only so I encourage people to bring some spare change for the chance to win some really cool prizes."

The concert will be live-streamed for those who can't attend.

She says the support shows how much the community appreciates Jocelyn and George.

"They do a lot for country music and it shows how much people appreciate them, with all of the donations we've received. We set up a donation bucket at the Riverside Country Music group last Monday and we've already had close to $100 donated. It's all about repaying Jocelyn and George back for what they do."

Char says the committee appreciates the support.

"We're very amazed. George is a great musician and they both do a really good job of organising the festival, and running the Riverside Country Music Group."

She says they are compiling messages and a list of names of people who have donated for George and Jocelyn.

"There will also be a guest book at the concert for people to sign. This is so they can look back to see the support they have."

Char says Covid-19 rules and regulations apply.

"We will follow the gathering limit, masks are recommended, and sign-in sheets will be available."

■ People wanting to donate can visit: givealittle.co.nz/cause/let-us-repay-the-favor-let-us-not-forget

The Details:

What: Fundraiser concert for Jocelyn and George Tuahine.

When: October 23, starting at 6.30pm.

Where: Waitara Citizens and Services Club

Tickets: Entry fee of $5 cash per person. People are encouraged to bring cash for the raffle sales.