The lessons are running the first week of the April school holidays. Photo/ Unsplash

These school holidays free lessons are getting people into the pool to learn about water safety.

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) and the Stratford District Council are delivering the programme, funded by Contact Energy.

CTSCT community safety manager Di Gleeson says the programme is an extension of January's learn to swim lessons.

"It's a more advanced course focused on water safety, teaching participants using ropes, sculling, survival backstroke, how to tread water and use lifejackets."

As well as lessons for children aged eight and over with water ability, there are lessons for adults as well.

"These require no water ability. We included adults' classes as we wanted more people to learn about water safety and have a wider reach."

She says it's important for adults to learn about water safety so they can protect both themselves and others.

"It's helpful for parents with children so they know how to help their child but also for those adults who don't have water confidence or know how to swim. It gives them the tools they need to survive if they're ever in a situation where they need to do the survival backstroke, tread water or float."

The lessons will run each school holiday except for January when the learn to swim programme takes place. During the water safety programme, participants will receive four free 30-minute sessions.

"We're excited to offer these lessons to the community."

Di says there are limited spaces so advise people to get in quick.

The Details:

What: Water safety lessons.

Where: TSB Pool Complex.

When: April 19 to 22.

Register: visit here