The Waverley revitalisation co-design group and South Taranaki District Council are hosting a community hui to discuss ideas to revitalise the town, including safety upgrades to the State Highway which runs through the main part. Photo / Bevan Conley

South Taranaki residents are invited to a community hui to discuss plans for the Waverley township.

South Taranaki District Council community services group manager Rob Haveswood said the town’s revitalisation co-design group had several plans for Waverley, 44km northwest of Whanganui and 17km west of Pātea.

As part of the South Taranaki 2021-2031 long-term plan, $10 million was put aside to help revitalise five rural South Taranaki towns - Waverley, Pātea, Manaia and Eltham.

Each town has been allocated $2m, managed by the area’s revitalisation co-design group.

Haveswood said there were 10 to 12 members in the Waverley group.

“They are from local businesses, schools and iwi/hapū representatives. They are just a select few in the community so it’s important to hear from more people and ensure we have as much feedback as possible.”

Plans for Waverley include upgrades and safety improvements on the state highway, new bins placed around the town and a pathway added to the town belt.

“We plan for all of these projects to have consistency in design so it all matches.”

A community hui will take place on Wednesday, June 5, with people invited to enjoy a potluck dinner before sharing their ideas with the Waverley revitalisation co-design group.

“We want people to come along and have their say. Kids are welcome to come with activities provided for them. We also welcome people to bring a plate to share but it’s not needed to attend.”

The Details:

What: Waverley community hui and potluck

When: Wednesday, June 5, 5.30-7.30pm

Where: Waverley Community Centre

RSVP: cdunit@stdc.govt.nz for potluck