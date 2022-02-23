Taranaki Electricity Trust chairman Alan Jamieson (left), with trustees Andrew Wood and Jono Erwood.

Community halls and not-for-profit businesses can start renovation work thanks to Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) grants.

Seven community halls and buildings successfully received funding in the recent round of TET grants. Chairman Alan Jamieson says it's important for community buildings like these to receive support.

"We strongly support the places which have a positive impact on the community. We have a big focus on charitable community groups because the work they do is important. People need a place they can go to focus on their wellbeing, relax and have fun and these places help people to do that."

The Stratford District Theatre Trust received $100,000 towards renovation projects. Alan says it has received funding previously for renovation work.

"The money is going towards their renovation projects. They've successfully applied for funding in the past from us. The theatre is a great attraction for Stratford and it's vital to help the trust so it can flourish."

Stratford District Theatre Trust chairman Jason Kowalewski says the grant will help fund stage two of the cinema upgrade project.

"This will fund a new cinema screen, which will improve the quality of the picture for our audiences. We will also purchase acoustic curtains, which makes the sound experience at the theatre a more high-quality experience."

With last year's funding, Jason says they improved the foyer and upgraded the sound system.

"We had new carpet installed and the bathrooms were modified as well."

He says without the support from TET trustees and other sponsors, none of this would be possible.

Another community facility that can begin renovation work is Wharehuia Community Centre. Treasurer Kylie Hancock says they are pleased to receive $62,412 in funding.

"This is going towards a big project we have planned. We are installing a new roof, painting the inside, and installing new flooring, blinds, heat pumps, and the most exciting thing, showers."

She says the building was originally a school, which hasn't been operating since the early 2000s.

"It's now used by head office, an education group for gifted children, the Stratford Cycle Club, the Creative Fibre Group, and other groups."

Kylie says having the facility used by various groups was a push to get it refreshed.

"Having people use the facility was like a breath of life and we want to provide a safe and clean environment for them."

The Waitara Districts and Services Club received $100,000.

Committee member Trent Hall says the grant will help fund a new roof.

"The roof will cost $350,000 so this funding is a big help in getting the project completed. The bones don't work if the roof is leaking and as a community-based facility, it's important the facility is in perfect condition."

Other successful applicants were: Stratford Mountain Club Inc ($26,000), Norfolk Hall Society Inc ($15,146), Toko Domain ($6,767) and Maata District Hall ($68,185).