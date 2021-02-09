Community Family Fun Day to connect community with emergency services

The Rapid Relief Team were at last year's event. Photo/ Supplied.

A fun day for the Hāwera community is set to bring people together and teach them about emergency services.

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support development coordinator Wendy Foreman says more than 2000 people attended last year's event.

"Last year was the first time we held an event of a large scale so I'm excited to bring it back this year."

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and the Rapid Relief team will be at the event.

"There will be different demonstrations throughout the day: a convict demonstration, police dogs, the booze bus, a fire kitchen demonstration, fire engines, and hopefully a jaws of life demonstration. The demonstrations were very popular last year, it was great to see what they do."

"We're so thankful for their support. They're an awesome group of people who do a lot for the community."

More than 40 stalls at the event will be selling a range of things from bird feeders to handmade crafts.

A food festival will serve eight types of food.

"The food festival will be right by the live entertainment so people can eat their food and enjoy some live music."

She says there is something for everyone.

"There will be a horse and cart ride, face painting, and a scavenger hunt for children."

The aim of the event is connecting people and spreading awareness about emergency services.

"It's important for people to know what emergency services are out there so they know what to do in the case of an emergency."

• Community Family Fun Day: Saturday February 13 9am-2pm at the TSB Hub off Waihi Rd, Hāwera. Entry is free but bring cash for food and stall sales.