The fire kitchen display was popular with the crowd. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A South Taranaki event mixed entertainment with learning.

The Community Family Fun Day, organised by South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support, is an annual event with the aim to provide a fun day for the South Taranaki community, build connections and raise awareness about different emergency services.

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support team were creative in the fashion challenge. Photo / Alyssa Smith

With 30 stallholders and demonstrations from Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz), there was plenty to be entertained by.

Rocky Patterson, 2, in a police car with his sister Harlee-Jae, 6, and brother Lahny, almost 1. Photo / Alyssa Smith

St John Hāwera staff were at the event to provide learning opportunities with staff teaching people how to successfully deliver CPR.

Hāwera area chairperson Heather Bickenshire says she was pleased St John staff and volunteers were at the event to spread awareness.

“We had a vehicle from Palmerston North and the major incident support team from New Plymouth. Both of these were on standby to head for Auckland if they were needed.”

It wasn’t all just about learning, she says, with St John Hāwera setting up a fun area for children with sumo suits, golf, and other activities to keep tamariki entertained.

St John cadets Ethan Finer, 12, and Cameron McKenzie, 11, were in charge of the fun area, with their work contributing to their community service badge.

St John cadets Ethan Finer (left),12, and Cameron McKenzie, 11, were running the children's activities for St John Hāwera. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ethan says he enjoys being a cadet.

“You learn a lot of life skills. It’s not just medicine it’s also home technology and safety to name a few.”

The Hāwera Mount View Lions Club were also at the event with entertaining activities.

Ciaran McNamara, 7, took part in the throwing challenge.

“I had a lot of fun trying to throw golf balls into the buckets. I even won some lollies, which I was pretty happy about.”

Ciaran McNamara, 7, won a prize at one of the Hāwera Mt View Lions Club games. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Lions member Joyce Muschamp says the club is about serving the community and providing entertainment is one way they could do that.

“This is a great event for the community and we’re happy to be involved.”

Zoe Reid, 5, had her face painted at the family event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support development co-ordinator Wendy Foreman says the highlight of the day was the adults challenge.

“We had four teams, they were Paula’s Recruits from the Defence Force, South Taranaki Police, the Taranaki Cancer Society under the name That C Word, and South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support.”

South Taranaki Police took part in the adult challenge on the day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The teams had to navigate challenges from crafting and modelling an outfit using recycled materials, a relay, Chinese whispers, and a water challenge.

The Defence Force had a clear strategy when taking part in the water challenge. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“All of the teams had fun and it was great for the community to see some of our organisations and emergency services taking part in this challenge. The whole day was quite special.”

The Taranaki Cancer Society team taking part in the three-legged race. Photo / Alyssa Smith



