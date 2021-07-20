Community Covid-19 vaccination clinic coming to Stratford

Members of the vaccination team are ready to come to Stratford and vaccinate more than 3,000 Stratford residents next month. Photo / supplied

A vaccination clinic coming to Stratford aims to vaccinate more than 3,000 Stratford residents over just two days.

The clinic is open to all Stratford residents aged 16 or over, regardless of where they are placed on the Government's tiered system.

The clinic will run over two days at the start of August, with a second clinic timed for the optimal timeframe of three weeks between jabs for people to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Until now, Stratford residents have had to travel to Hāwera or New Plymouth for their vaccination, something Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke says was "completely unrealistic".

"The original Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) decision to not have a vaccination centre in Stratford was totally unacceptable. Following some adverse publicity and a meeting between myself and a TDHB representative, a much better outcome has been put in place.

"After I explained the shortfalls in their original proposal I'm very pleased the TDHB has changed their decision.

"As a bonus, opening it up to all people over the age of 16 means Stratford residents have a chance of leaping ahead of many other areas when it comes to vaccination. I encourage everyone to use the service, I certainly will be booking myself in."

Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination Programme operations lead Rachel Court, says the community event eliminates the need for travel for Stratford residents.

"Anyone living in the Stratford District aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccination, or who does not have an appointment booked already, can come along and be immunised.

"The programme team is really looking forward to bringing this vaccination event to Stratford, meeting community members and administering the Covid-19 vaccinations that will help protect them, their families and the entire district."

To book an appointment at the community event, call the 0800 number and quote the access code, details of which are below. When booking, people can book for other family members aged 16 and over at the same time as making their own appointment. Online bookings will also be available later this month.

Invitations are still being sent out to people in Group 3 for the New Plymouth and Hāwera clinics. These invitations contain a different access code, anyone in Stratford can choose which clinic they would like to attend and use the corresponding code when booking.

The Details:

What: Community Covid-19 vaccination clinic for Stratford residents.

When: Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7, with the second clinic running on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21.

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre, Miranda St

To book: Call 0800 28 209 26 and quote access code BD8SUD5QH3

Online: From July 28 you can also use the online booking portal to book your appointment. Use the same access code as above and visit www.bookmyvaccine.nz