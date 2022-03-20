Starter kits are available from the library.

A community art project will help commemorate Anzac Day in Stratford this year.

Stratford District librarian Kate Fairhurst says the idea is to create a wall of poppies consisting of hundreds of individually made ones.

"We have free starter kits and instructions available from the library for people to collect if they want, while others might have their own ideas already on how they will craft or create a poppy for us to include in the display."

Kate says several local schools and kindergartens have already started making plans to create some poppies, using everything from egg cartons to crepe paper and fabric in their designs.

"If any community groups or clubs want to have a go, we would love to hear from them. They are welcome to come in and collect some starter kits if needed, just give us a call first so we can make sure we have enough kits made up."

Felt and a button make for a simple yet striking poppy.

With Covid-19 restrictions impacting Anzac Day commemorations over the past two years, it was important to find a way the Stratford community could mark Anzac Day this year regardless of any alert level status, says Kate.

"The beauty of this project is people can do it at home or with friends. It doesn't matter if you are isolating, shielding or just looking for something to do in your free time, everyone can get involved and help us create a visible tribute to all who made the ultimate sacrifice."

The only rule, says Kate, is around size.

"To ensure we can display all the poppies everyone makes, we ask for a maximum diameter of 20cm for any poppy. That said, if a club or group want to work on making something as a group effort such as a wreath, just call into the library and check with us first please so we can make sure we allow room for it."

Poppies can be knitted, crocheted, painted or crafted in any way people want.

Finished poppies can be returned to the library anytime before closing time on Friday, April 8, so Kate and the rest of the library team have time to get the display finished before Anzac Day.

"We have the large glass windows in the library facing the Cross of Sacrifice, so the display will be in that part of the library meaning anyone walking near the Cross of Sacrifice can see them. The display will stay up for a few weeks to ensure everyone has the chance to see it."

The details:

What: Wall of Poppies, community art project

Where: Stratford library / your home or club space

How: Call into the library to collect a starter kit, or come up with your own idea

When: Bring completed poppies back to the library by Friday, April 8