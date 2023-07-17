Brendan Dooley is bringing the magic to South Taranaki this September

A New Zealand magician has plenty of tricks up his sleeve, and he plans to mix them with plenty of jokes at an upcoming show in Taranaki.

Brendan Dooley, a Christchurch-based comedy magician, is coming to Taranaki. This will be Brendon’s first time performing in the region since 2019.

Those previous performances took place in New Plymouth but this year he’s bringing his show to the south of the region, with a show booked in Hãwera.

Brendan travels regularly bringing his magic to different parts of the country as well as further afield, with shows in Australia, Asia and the United States in the past.

The youngest-ever recipient of the New Zealand Top Comedy Magician award, Brendan mixes magic with wit. It’s not the type of show where an audience sits back and sees tricks performed from afar either, with Brendan well-known for his style of getting up close and personal with the audience while he performs magic tricks at their table as well as on stage.

South Taranaki District Council event coordinator Emma Vennell is excited Brendan is stopping in at Hāwera.

“Come along and experience the energetic atmosphere he creates. We are looking forward to hosting this presentation.”

The Details

What: Brendan Dooley - Comedy Magician

When: Friday, September 1

Where: TSB Hub, Camberwell Rd, Hāwera

Tickets: Tickets are on sale at the South Taranaki I-Site and Visitors Centre from August 4. $40 each or $250 for a table of 10. Nibbles included. Limited tickets available.











