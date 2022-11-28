A star in the making: Katie Starr, 5, was calm and confident despite this being her first time showing at the A&P show. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A star in the making: Katie Starr, 5, was calm and confident despite this being her first time showing at the A&P show. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was a case of all creatures great and small, and also all weather types from summer sun to wind and rain, at the Stratford A&P Show on the weekend.

Stratford A&P Society president Paul Vanner says the weather didn’t stop the event from being a success, with 11,000 people coming through the gate over the two days.

“The weather was beautiful on Saturday and the crowd was great, unfortunately, Sunday was not quite the same being affected by rain.”

Luca Jayne, 2, from New Plymouth wasn't letting a bit of rain stop him from enjoying the fun of the fair on Sunday, and was making the most of the many muddy puddles available for splashing in. Photo / Ilona Hanne

He says people came from all over the country for the various events taking place at the show.

“The number of entries in the livestock sections was very satisfying with participants from all over the country including the South Island. The standard and quality of animals were outstanding and it was topped off with hosting the Royal Event in the beef and pig sections and the North Island title for the Ayrshire cow.”

He said the sheepdog trials are always a crowd-pleaser and while poor weather meant some horse jumping classes were cancelled, the equestrian group were still pleased with the turnout.

Paul Martin from Te Popo and his dog Di were among the entrants in the Open Dog, Open Men dog trials on Saturday morning. Photo / Ilona Hanne

After Covid-19 meant the show was cancelled last year, it was great to be back this year, says Paul.

“The show this year was a great success. The usual classic stars of the show were Mahon’s Amusement rides and side shows, Matahio Kids Zone, McDonald Farm Barn, chopping, shearing, vintage machinery and farriers with national title, all again amazing spectacles. While the A&P Beef Collective had great entertainment running with a barbecue competition and more along with the showing of animals.”

The trade displays were as great as ever, he says.

“Trade displays with their inventive sites that encourage participation and involvement of the people, help us to achieve our goal of bringing town and country together for a fun-filled event. This would not be possible without the huge support of our loyal and amazing sponsors and the unsolicited support from locals as volunteers.”