John Willi beside the tall lilies.

A combination of green thumbs and plenty of water has resulted in tall lilies.

John Willi says his partner, Shona Coffey, planted the flowers seven years ago when they moved to the Warwick Rd property.

"She's planted all the flowers on the property. She's a flower gardener, I grow fruit and vegetables. We work well together."

John says he believes the lilies stand at more than two metres tall.

"I'm six-foot [1.8m] and they're way higher than me. I think we can credit my partner's good growing skills with how tall they are. I'm very shocked at how tall they are. I didn't think they grew that tall. I've had to tie some rope to hold them up so they don't get blown over by the wind."

Lilies are John's favourite flower.

"These ones are especially beautiful in their different colours."

He says Shona would water the flowers every day.

"She's just really good at what she does."

As well as flower success, John grows a lot of great vegetables and fruits, including tomatoes, beans, apples, plums and rhubarb.

"I've always been good at gardening. I like growing my own food."

John says gardening is an excellent hobby.

"I'm not one to stay inside. I like going outside and doing a couple of jobs here and there. It's something peaceful and nice to do."