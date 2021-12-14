Collaborative exhibition on show at Fenton Street Arts Collective

Some of the pieces featured in the exhibition. Photo/ Supplied

A collaborative exhibition between a local artist and her friends is exploring the connection between moment and memory.

Captured Connection, by Midhirst based artist Rhiannon Higgs and her friends Maddy Thompson, Kym Sedcole, Jack Pugh, Sabina Lacson, Pelerose Vaima'a, Libby Tonkin, Shyla Chhika and Samuel Dunstall, is on display at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

Rhiannon says she and her friends are all studying a bachelor of design at Massey University in Wellington.

"It's a great opportunity to showcase our work together. There are not many chances you get to do something like this. After my first exhibition at Fenton Street Arts Collective, Jo asked if I wanted to get a group of friends together and host an exhibition. We all thought it was such a good idea."

From photography, fashion, textile and furniture design, to paintings and digital drawings, Rhiannon says the exhibition features a piece that will please every viewer.

"We named the exhibition Captured Connection as we looked at all our work to find a theme and draw a common thread. The exhibition is not only about the connection of the artwork, but the connection we have as friends. It symbolises all the work and how it comes together in connecting different parts of Aotearoa."

The artists have spent the year working on the pieces.

"Some of them are for our class projects. Everyone was happy to jump on board and is excited about the exhibition. We hope Stratford likes our art as much as we do."

■ Captured Connection is on display until January 14 at the Fenton Street Arts Collective.