Marnie and Simon Johnston-Saywell are excited to take the helm at the iconic Tea House in Pukekura Park.

A North Taranaki coffee shop in the middle of Pukekura Park is reopening.

The building closed in June when the Tea House by the Lake lease ended.

It will be open to the public again from the first week of August, with New Plymouth hospitality operators Marnie and Simon Johnston-Saywell serving hot drinks and treats from the location.

The pair, who ran Arborio restaurant in the Puke Ariki Museum building from 2010 to 2022, are excited to take on the lease.

“This beautiful building was gifted to New Plymouth in 1931 by ex-mayor Charles Burgess and his wife Ann to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary and we’re committed to carrying on its legacy as a place for new happy memories,” Marnie said.